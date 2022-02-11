Tax scams are on the rise, according to the IRS, so be on the lookout for these phony letters.

Tax scams are on the rise, according to the IRS, so be on the lookout for these fake letters.

IRS scams are on the rise as tax season approaches, and knowing what to look out for can help you avoid a disastrous situation.

Scammers collect information through text messages, phone calls, emails, and letters.

In a memo, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated, “With filing season underway, this is a prime period for identity thieves to hit people with realistic-looking emails and texts about their tax returns and refunds.”

Generally, the IRS only sends letters via snail mail.

According to the IRS website, you may receive a letter for the following reasons:

If you do receive a letter, you can call the number on the letter to confirm and ask any questions.

Unless you specifically requested it as part of the authentication process, the IRS will not contact you by text or phone.

You will not be contacted through social media, either.

Scammers will employ these techniques to obtain personal information, money, and other valuables.

Tax identity theft occurs when your Social Security number is stolen and used to file a false tax return.

Tax refunds are then deposited into the scammers’ accounts, potentially stealing money from you.

To begin with, your tax return may be rejected when you file it.

This is because the scammers had already used your Social Security number.

If you receive a letter from the IRS in the mail notifying you of changes to your online account, you may be a victim of tax identity theft.

If you’ve been scammed, you might also get a W-2 from a company where you haven’t worked in over a year.

When the IRS suspects criminal activity, they will always send you a letter to verify your identity.

First and foremost, you should never give out personal information over the phone, especially if you receive a call from an unknown number and have no idea who is on the other end.

It’s also a good idea to file your tax return as soon as possible and electronically.

Returns are now being accepted, and the IRS advises that you file as soon as possible.

The deadline for submitting your application is April 18th.

When it comes to filing your taxes in 2022, there are four tools to consider.

We also go over five things to remember when filing your 2022 taxes.

