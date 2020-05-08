Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert To Air on ABC on May 17; Stream on Hulu and Disney Plus

Seeing Taylor Swift in concert would seem impossible after she canceled her 2020 concert tour due to COVID-19. Yet, Swifties still have the chance to watch her perform as ABC will air the City of Lover Concert special on May 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Speaking from her couch, the 30-year-old Swift announced a video that was shown via Good Morning America Friday morning, May 8. Swift said the special was filmed during her concert at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris in September last year.

Held in the intimate venue, the show was created to “celebrate” her latest album, Lover. Swift will perform songs from the album that was released on August 23. The concert special will also show behind-the-stage scenes.

“Hope everybody is doing well and everybody is happy and healthy and staying safe,” Swift said in a video message shared by ABC’s Good Morning America.

“So, I played this concert in September called ‘The City of Lover’ show and it was in Paris. It was so much fun. It was a show that we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out and we filmed it,” Swift tweeted on Friday adding that she is “really excited about it”.

“Again, sending my love to you guys and hope you’re well,” said the singer-songwriter. After its ABC debut, the special will also be streamed on-demand via Hulu and Disney Plus.

Last month, Swift performed the song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which was inspired by her mother’s battle with cancer, during the One World: Together At Home special.

Swift’s “Lover Fest” tour scheduled this summer in Los Angeles, California, and Foxborough, Massachusetts, were both canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will be rescheduled next year, along with a couple of shows in Brazil.

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” ABC Entertainment VP Talent and Booking Eric Avram said in a statement.

Last year, Swift told Entertainment Weekly that the ‘Lover’ album has a lot to offer as she tries “to convey an emotional spectrum.”

“I don’t wanna have too much of one thing…. You get some joyful songs, and you get the bops, as they say,” said Swift revealing that it has “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough that you need to worry about me.”

Lover was Swift’s 7th album that came out after the success of her Reputation album, which came out in 2017 and sold over a million copies. Swift has set another record after Lover has landed No. 1 on Billboard 200. This made Swift the first female artist to have six No. 1 album with at least 500,000 copies sold within a week.

Within a week, Lover sold 867,000 equivalent album units in the US, 679,000 of where were album sales.

