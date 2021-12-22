Taylor Wimpey, a housebuilder, has agreed to remove ‘unfair’ ground rent terms from leasehold contracts.

Taylor Wimpey, a housebuilder, has agreed to remove ‘unfair’ terms from leasehold contracts that double ground rents.

Following an investigation by the UK competition watchdog, housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey has agreed to remove “unfair” terms in leasehold contracts that cause ground rents to double every ten years.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), affected Taylor Wimpey leaseholders’ ground rents will no longer increase and will instead remain at the same level as when they first bought their home.

It’s the most recent landmark agreement in the CMA’s investigation into Barratt Developments, Persimmon, Countryside Properties, and Taylor Wimpey, which began in September 2020.

Countryside announced in September that it would no longer use ground rent terms, and Persimmon and Aviva, which both purchased freeholds from developers, announced in June that they would also do so.

Barratt’s use of the terms is still under investigation, according to the CMA.

It’s also looking into the use of rent terms in contracts by investment groups Brigante Properties, Abacus Land, and Adriatic Land.

“This is a huge step forward for Taylor Wimpey leaseholders, who will no longer be subject to doubling ground rents,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“These are irrational obligations that trap people in their homes, making it difficult to sell or obtain a mortgage.”

“Other developers and freehold investors should now do the right thing for homeowners by removing these problematic clauses from their contracts,” he added.

If they refuse, we will intervene and take further action, including going to court if necessary.”

The cost of the agreement with the CMA, according to Taylor Wimpey, will be within the original provisions put in place, and no findings that it violated UK consumer law have been made.

“Taylor Wimpey has always sought to do the right thing by its customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders, and we are pleased that today’s voluntary undertakings will bring this issue to a close, within our original financial provision,” said Pete Redfern, the group’s chief executive.

Unfair practices, such as doubling ground rents, have “no place in our housing market,” according to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

“This agreement will accomplish that.”

