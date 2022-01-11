Teknofest, Turkey’s largest technology event, has begun accepting contest applications.

Teknofest, Turkiye’s largest tech event, has begun accepting contest applications.

Applications will be accepted until February 28th.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Applications for the 2022 edition of Turkiye’s largest technology and aviation festival Teknofest have opened.

According to a press release issued late Monday, applications will be accepted until the end of February in 39 different competition categories.

On August 1, the event will be held in the country’s Black Sea province of Samsun.

30th of September

a.

Vertical landing missiles, climate change research, hyperloop development, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence are among the technology competitions that will be held there.

The event was held in Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport last year.

In even years, it takes place in different Turkish cities, while in odd years, it takes place in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.

The event’s global communication partner since 2018 has been Anadolu Agency.