Temperatures will drop below freezing this week in Glasgow, according to the forecast.

With snow and ice expected across Scotland as a result of the Yellow Warning, Met Office officials predict that Glasgow will see a significant temperature drop to below freezing this week.

Although Christmas and Hogmanay have passed, the true white winter weather is expected to arrive this week.

In the midst of the Yellow Warning, which is expected to bring snow and ice to other parts of Scotland, Met Office officials predict that Glasgow will experience a significant temperature drop to below freezing.

The weather will be cloudy and rainy this week, and it will be colder than it has been all month.

So, without further ado, here is the forecast for the week ahead.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Cloudy skies will prevail throughout the day, with rain falling as snow over higher ground.

This clearing will be southwards, and the weather will be dry and bright, with lighter winds.

It’s colder than it’s been in the last few days.

From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., the maximum temperature will be 7 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will be chilly and windy, with some bright spots.

All day will be below 5 degrees, with highs of 3 degrees at 12 p.m. and sunny but feeling like minus 2 degrees. By 3 p.m., there will be some clouds.

Today will be dry and sunny, with light winds, with a high of 3°C and a low of 3°C.

By 9 a.m., the temperature will be 1°C, but it will feel like -2°C and will be sunny.

At 6 p.m., temperatures will drop below freezing and clear, dropping to -1 c by 9 p.m.

Rain or snow will move east today, with some blustery showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Temperatures will range between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius during this time.

Today will be cloudy, but temperatures will rise to 5 degrees C by 3 p.m.

On Saturday,

At 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. today, clouds and heavy rain will be present.

Temperatures will be higher than last week, ranging between 5 and 6 degrees Celsius for the majority of the day.

“Unsettled conditions are set to dominate this period, with sunshine and showers, possibly falling as hail or snow away from coasts initially,” the Met Office writes.

“Windy for all, with gales or locally severe gales expected in the west, and lighter winds expected elsewhere.”

At the start of the period, I was a little chilly.

“It’s through.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.