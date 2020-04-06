Tencent profit exceeds 93B yuan last year

China’s tech giant Tencent announced Wednesday that its profit attributable to shareholders increased by 19 percent year on year to 93.3 billion yuan (about 13.3 billion U.S. dollars) last year.

In 2019, its total operating revenue rose by 21 percent from a year earlier to 377.3 billion yuan, the company said in its annual financial report.

Online advertising revenue stood at 68.4 billion yuan, up 19 percent year on year while revenue from online games increased by 10 percent from the previous year to 114.7 billion yuan.

During the period, revenue from fintech and enterprise services grew 23 percent year on year to 101.4 billion yuan.

WeChat, Tencent’s social media platform, had over 1.17 billion active monthly users, up 6.1 percent year on year, the company said.

On Wednesday, its Hong Kong-listed stocks were lower by 4.52 percent.