Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s all reveal the exact time when they lower their food prices.

Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s all reveal when they lower their food prices.

Many of us will be on the lookout for yellow-stickered items to save a few pounds as we stock our freezers for the holidays. This is when major supermarkets reduce their product prices.

There’s no rush like grabbing a ‘yellow sticker’ item at the supermarket, especially if you’re the first one there.

You can get everything from steaks for a fraction of the price to loaves of bread (perfect for the freezer) for as little as 10p if you time it just right.

Yellow sticker items are items that are reduced in price at a supermarket; they are essentially clearance items that are nearing their expiration date or may be damaged.

If it’s a discontinued line of products, some supermarkets will also reduce prices well after the expiration date.

With Christmas approaching, the more money you can save the better, so we’ve compiled a list of the best times to visit your local supermarket for bargains.

8 o’clock

After discovering Aldi has its own ‘yellow sticker’ hour, Leslie Horton shared a photo of her Aldi food haul on the Facebook group LatestDeals.

Leslie revealed that her trick was to go as soon as the shop opened in the morning.

“It turns out that going to Aldi at 8 a.m. is not only quiet, but also a bargain hunt,” she continued.

For 24-hour stores, between 8 and 9 p.m.; for others, half an hour before closing time.

The best time to pick up a cheap food haul at Asda, according to MoneySavingExpert, is between 7pm and closing.

Lisa Parry, a savvy shopper, told the publication that in 2017, she was able to get £60 worth of shopping for just £2.55 by being in the right place at the right time.

The best time to visit your store, according to Lisa, is between 8 and 9 p.m. for 24-hour stores and half an hour before closing time for others.

Afternoon

According to MoneySavingExpert, reductions tended to begin late in the morning or early in the afternoon, but Morrisons said it was up to individual store managers.

After lunch is the best time to shop because the prices start to drop.

25% off at 1 p.m., 50% off at 5 p.m., and 75% off at 8 p.m.

Sainsbury’s has a habit of reducing items, according to money-savers.

