Tesco to offer free delivery to Clubcard Plus members to rival Amazon Fresh

TESCO is to offer free delivery for Clubcard Plus members to beat off competition from Amazon Fresh.

The supermarket charges £4.50 for a delivery slot but boss Dave Lewis told The Sunday Telegraph that it hopes to scrap the fees for customers who’ve signed up to its premium loyalty scheme.

Last month, tech giant Amazon said that it would offer free delivery on grocery orders to its estimated 15million UK Prime members in a bid to break into industry.

Mr Lewis said that Amazon’s subscription service, Prime – which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year – is similar to its Clubcard Plus scheme.

He added: ” So an opportunity into the future for us is to think about how we put delivery into Clubcard Plus. That’s always been the direction of travel.”

The supermarket launched its Clubcard Plus scheme in November last year, and runs alongside its existing Clubcard loyalty programme.

Instead of relying on customers to collect points to spend in store, shoppers pay £7.99 a month, or £95.88 a year, to access extra discounts and deals.

This includes 10 per cent off selected Tesco brands in-store including F&F, Fred & Flo, Go Cook, Tesco Pet, Carousel, and Fox & Ivy.

Tesco Mobile customers who sign up to the scheme will bag double data, while Tesco Bank users will be able to apply to exclusive credit card deals.

The supermarket claims that it saves shoppers £400 a year – they can also collect loyalty points too.

But subscribers will have to wait a while before benefiting from the perk – Mr Lewis said that it has to meet current challenges first, namely keeping up with demand.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, the retailer has increased the number of delivery slots available from 600,000 a week to 1.4million.

But it’s costing the company to provide the service resulting in a shake up of delivery charges.

From August, the supermarket charges a flat fee of £4.50 – before it cost shoppers between £2 and £7 for the service depending on the time and day of the week.

Amazon has been trying to take on the grocery world for a while now, first launching its Fresh service in the UK four years ago.

In 2017, it bought posh grocery store Whole Foods for £10.7billion.

During lockdown, the tech company launched plans to merge its Fresh and Prime Now arms to deliver groceries in a matter of hours.

ccording to trade magazine The Grocer, the project involves upgrading nine existing Amazon depots in the UK so they can handle fresh groceries.

The first depot to be refitted is located in London, and the next in Leeds.