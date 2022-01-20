Tesco’s ‘inclusive’ range for people with fertility issues has been praised by customers.

Personalised items can be difficult to come by in supermarkets these days, but Tesco appears to have made it easier, and it clearly means a lot to customers.

Finding a suitable card if it isn’t your birthday, Valentine’s Day, or Christmas can be a challenge when it comes to finding personalised items.

However, finding these items in a supermarket can be particularly difficult – until now.

When it comes to other occasions outside of what people consider “common” events, supermarkets are often criticized for their lack of variety.

“I’ve posted on here about Tesco having way more inclusive cards for special occasions, and just saw this one on another group,” Lyn Steell said in a Facebook post to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group.

They do, in fact, cover all of the major events.

“As someone who has undergone IVF and enjoys playing cards, I think this is fantastic.

“Also, in Tesco right now, all cards with that yellow dot sticker are half price.”

Tesco had also been selling other cards such as mum and mum, uncle and uncle, daughter and daughter in law, and other options, according to Lyn, who had previously posted to the group.

“Absolutely amazing,” one group member responded to the post.

We are fortunate to have experienced our IVF miracle, and this would have been uplifting.

I’ve recently met a few people who are going through it, so I’ll be sure to get a few to support them.

Tesco, you’ve done an excellent job xx”

“This is fantastic to see for those going through IVF like I have,” one person said.

It’s a very difficult situation to be in, and a card like this would make a huge difference.”

“Amazing!!! IVF is brutal!” said a third. “Two transfers later, and my miracle is finally on its way!”

Let us know if you come across any other inclusive cards!