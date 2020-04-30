Tesla boss Elon Musk calls the corona restrictions on “fascist”

Updated April 30, 2020, 9:17 a.m.

For Elon Musk, the exit restrictions in the context of the corona crisis have “fascist” features. The head of the automaker Tesla regards the current regulation in the US state of California as a deprivation of liberty.

Tesla boss Elon Musk publicly called the California restrictions on going out in the corona crisis “fascist”.

The billionaire corporate driver blew the fuses in the conference call on the quarterly figures of the electric car manufacturer. Musk ruled that the measures would “lock people in their homes and violate their constitutional rights,” Musk said Thursday night.

Musk: “This is fascist”

He restricted whoever wanted to stay at home should not be forced to go outside. “But telling people that they can’t leave their homes, that they’ll be arrested, that’s fascist, it’s not democratic, it’s not freedom,” Musk went on with a distorted account of the California measures.

As a trigger for the outbreak, including the expression “What the fuck?”, Which is unusual for analyst conferences. (For example: what the heck is that?) served an analyst question about Tesla’s current financial situation.

“This will do a lot of damage, not only for Tesla, but also for many companies,” Musk criticized the restrictions. And while Tesla is going to get through the crisis, “many small companies don’t make it.”

Musk: “Give people their goddamn freedom!”

At the end of his tirade, the Tesla boss demanded that people be given “their goddamn freedom”. The transmission then broke off and the conference continued until a few minutes later.

Musk had written in a tweet at the beginning of March: “The coronavirus panic is stupid.”

When the restrictions on going out were introduced, Musk initially tried to get an exception to continue operating the Tesla factory in Fremont near San Francisco – but failed because of the authorities.

It is Tesla’s main factory that builds the vast majority of vehicles. The second factory in China has only recently opened. Exit restrictions in the U.S. region were extended Wednesday through May.

Just a few hours before Musk’s freak out, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg had expressed concern on the contrary in the conference call on the quarterly figures of the online network that the restrictions could be relaxed too quickly and that this would lead to an increase in infections. (dpa / hau)