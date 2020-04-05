Tesla competitor Lucid reports 400 miles with Air prototype at Autobahn-Tempo> Teslamag.de

Lucid Motors was founded in 2007 as a new electric car manufacturer – and its CEO Peter Rawlinson came directly from Tesla, who was only three years old at the time. Like Tesla, Lucid is expected to weather the coronavirus crisis well, Rawlinson now told bizjournals.com. The presentation and probably also the start of production of the Lucid Air, which were due for April and the end of the year, were postponed anyway. In the meantime, Lucid is presenting a video in which an Air prototype with a battery charge travels 400 miles with a lot of freeway.

More volts than Tesla and Porsche

The filmed ride with a large “400” on the front hood leads from Lucid headquarters in Silicon Valley to Los Angeles (and back after an overnight recharge). As Electrek reports to Air, the electric car should also have a real range of at least 400 miles (a good 640 km), thanks in part to a system with “more than 900 volts”, more than with Tesla with 400 volts and Porsche with 800 volts. Lucid has not yet given any specific information about the size of the battery, only that it shouldn’t be huge.

CEO Rawlinson himself sees Lucid less in competition with Tesla than with German luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes, writes bizjournals.com. Nevertheless, comparisons with Tesla are inevitable, and in fact the Air looks at least not unlike the Model S from the side, but with a more spacious rear. Even when accelerating from “under 2.5 seconds” from 0 to 60 miles and 200 miles top speed (320 km / h), Lucid Tesla steps on his feet. The German premium providers may be even stronger – especially since the interior of the Air is strikingly luxurious.

More expensive than performance Tesla

The price for the first available Dream Edition of the Lucid Air is said to be $ 100,000. Tesla has almost left this region with the Model S – even the performance variant costs $ 5,000 less in the USA, and the normal Model S with a large battery is available from $ 75,000.

The production version of the Lucid Air was to be presented in New York this April and produced in Arizona from the end of the year. The company has now canceled the show, but according to Rawlinson, Lucid will continue to work and will catch up when the health situation calms down. He did not explicitly mention a postponement of the start of production, but said that the supply chain was “still absolutely motivated and ready” for it. The company’s financial position is solid and the start of production is financed.