Tesla cuts employee pay by up to 30% to cut costs

(Bloomberg) – Tesla Inc. will cut employee salaries by up to 30% this Monday to cut costs as some operations are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the United States, the pay cut is 30% for Vice Presidents and above, 20% for Directors and above, and 10% for others, according to an internal memo from Bloomberg. Workers outside the US will see similar discounts. Employees who have not been assigned critical tasks and who cannot work from home are given unpaid leave, even though they retain health care benefits.

Automakers are trying to save money as sales drop to zero due to shutdowns and orders that stay at home. The virus outbreak occurred when Tesla ramped up production of its Model Y crossover, accelerated production at its new facility in Shanghai, and pushed ahead with plans to build a new facility near Berlin.

“This is a common victim across the company that enables us to make progress in these challenging times,” Tesla said in the memo.

A Tesla representative declined to comment.

Tesla agreed to cut US production last month due to government orders to cut car delivery to customers. The maker of electric vehicles, according to the announcement, assumes that normal production in its US plants will resume on May 4.

After the reopening of its facilities, Tesla is expected to need two weeks to restart production, analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG said in a note. Tesla had around 30,000 cars in stock at the end of the first quarter, which is enough to meet slowing demand, the analysts said.

According to a recent email from the company, the company employs approximately 56,000 people. The only US auto manufacturing facility is located in Fremont, California, where current home stay orders expire May 3.

At the gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla reduces on-site staff by 75%, depending on the county in which the plant is located. The system produces with the partner Panasonic Corp. Battery packs and electric motors.

The Tesla plant in Shanghai has since recovered from a virus-related standstill faster than many others in the industry, supported by the help of local authorities. After resuming operations on February 10, the plant – the only one from Tesla outside the United States – exceeded pre-shutdown capacity and reached 3,000 cars a week, the company said last month.

Though Tesla shares fell from a high in February, they still rose 30% this year.

(Updates with the number of employees in the eighth paragraph.)

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.