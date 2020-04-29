Tesla Smartcars Can Now See And Slow For Stop Signs And Traffic Lights

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Tesla’s smart cars will receive a software update that will allow it to stop or slow down for traffic lights and even stop signs.

According to The Verge’s report, the update will be rolling out to some of Tesla’s newest units and will allow them to see and respond quickly to signs on the road and traffic lights. The new software update is a feature that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been teasing the public with for years.

According to the report, the new software is exclusively available to those who own Tesla vehicles equipped with “Hardware 3,” the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot.

The company started installing the updated software on all vehicles last year. If you are worried that your Tesla vehicle won’t receive the update, fear not since the company is also offering an update to those with older vehicles.

However, you also have to buy the “full self-driving” version of Autopilot for you to use the new feature called “Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.”

According to The Verge, when the software is activated, the vehicle will automatically stop or slow down when traffic lights and stop signs are in sight. Even if the traffic light is green, the driver of the Tesla vehicle will have to pull down once on the Autopilot mode, or they can tap the accelerator pedal for them to continue on their trip.

The company reiterated that the new feature will not perform turns and said that the update will not control the vehicle for all the intersections it will go through such as pedestrian crossings and railroad crossings.

Tesla also clarified the software update is still in its “beta” version, meaning it may be conservative and slowdown often at first.

“Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the feature will control more naturally. Performance may be degraded in difficult environments with pedestrians, rain, direct sunlight, or when approaching traffic controls that are obstructed,” the company stated.

Tesla warns drivers that they should pay attention and be prepared to take immediate action at all times in the face of a sudden accident.

Musk promised the public that one day, all Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves at any given situation.





Also Read: Ex-NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, Dies After Car Crash at a Tree And Overturned

Also Read: Looking for Cell Phone Car Cradles and Mounts? Here Are Some of the Best Sellers from Amazon 2020 for You to Choose From!