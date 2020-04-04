Tesla to recall over 3,000 Model X vehicles in China

U.S. electric car maker Tesla will recall a total of 3,183 Model X vehicles in China over safety risks, according to China’s market regulator.

Filed by Tesla Auto Sales (Beijing) Co., the recall will begin on June 7, and involves part of the imported Model X cars made between April 15, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2016, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

When exposed to corrosive environment like road salts, the bolts used to fix the steering gear motors on the gear housing may be corroded and fracture, which may cause the vehicles to lose power steering assist accordingly, posing saftey risks, said the statement.

The company said it will replace the defective parts free of charge.