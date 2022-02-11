Tezos price forecast for 2022: Will the XTZ cryptocurrency reach (dollar)10?

Tezos price forecast 2022: Can the XTZ cryptocurrency reach (dollar)10?

Despite being slightly lower on Friday, TEZOS has largely rallied over the last few weeks.

According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency has dropped 2% in the last 24 hours, to (dollar)4.45.

Tezos, on the other hand, has increased by 15% in the last week.

Tezos signed a multi-sponsorship deal with Manchester United, the world’s richest soccer team, according to The Athletic last week.

Tezos can put its logo on Manchester’s training uniform as part of a deal worth over (dollar)27 million per year.

While the team confirmed the news today, it had no impact on the price of Tezos.

Similarly, the adage “buy the rumor, sell the news” holds true here.

Manchester also mentioned “several new fan experiences built on the Tezos blockchain” as part of the partnership.

Tezos previously partnered with Ubisoft, a French video game developer, in December.

The video game company launched Ubisoft Quartz, a platform where users could obtain non-fungible tokens for in-game items.

“Other game developers may very well choose Tezos for their own in-game item management if the blockchain network and its token can handle Ubisoft’s requirements,” said Marko Flanagan, a financial analyst at crypto website YouHodler, to The Sun.

However, before you invest in cryptocurrencies such as Tezos, make sure you’re aware of the risks.

The main risk associated with cryptocurrencies is the industry’s extreme volatility.

This means that without much news, your assets could quickly rise or fall in value.

In October, Tezos reached a new high of (dollar)9.18.

Despite recent strong gains, its price remains significantly lower than that point.

You should never invest more than you can afford to lose, and you should never invest in something you don’t understand.

Aside from its new partnerships, some may be curious as to what Tezos is and what makes it so unique.

OCaml and Michelson are among the languages used in the cryptocurrency, which prioritize “safety and code correctness.”

These are designed to make formal verification easier.

Tezos also likes to distinguish itself from other major cryptocurrencies that use a proof-of-work blockchain, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“Tezos’ Proof-of-Stake requires significantly less energy and cost to run, making it an ideal alternative platform for developing eco-friendly blockchain applications,” the cryptocurrency claims.

Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain chief, stated that Tezos was chosen in part because of its proof-of-stake system.

Tezos’ governance is another distinguishing feature.

Tezos wants its users to help it, rather than relying on mining communities and development teams…

