Thanks to a chance game of poker, I became one of the world’s richest crypto traders… and now have a (dollar)96BILLION fortune.

It has been claimed that one of the world’s wealthiest crypto traders made his multibillion-dollar fortune thanks to a chance game of poker.

Following its launch in 2017, Changpeng Zhao, 44, grew Binance into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

According to Bloomberg, CZ, a Chinese-Canadian developer, amassed his vast fortune “practically overnight” as he began to build his crypto empire.

He now ranks alongside fellow tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page in the software’s company billionaire index, with a net worth of (dollar)96 billion.

Binance was founded in China, but due to the country’s increased regulation of cryptocurrency, it relocated its headquarters outside of the country.

It continues to make millions every day, despite recent crackdowns by US and UK authorities, as well as feuds with international watchdogs.

Mr Zhao’s incredible success, according to Binance’s own blog, began in 2013 with a chance meeting over a game of poker with former BTC China CEO Bobby Lee and investor Ron Cao.

Mr Zhao began learning about cryptocurrency during the game, and the pair reportedly advised him to put 10% of his net worth into Bitcoin, which is now the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Mr Zhao was convinced, and he “decided to go all-in on crypto by dedicating his life to it” the following year, even selling his Shanghai apartment for Bitcoin before founding the company in 2017.

Despite early setbacks, such as witnessing the highly volatile Bitcoin plummet and rise, Binance rose to become the world’s leading cryptocurrency in just eight months.

It “stays in that position to this day,” according to the blog.

Zhao was ranked third on Forbes Magazine’s list of the World’s Richest Cryptocurrency People in February 2018.

Binance’s investment story and Mr Zhao’s mesmerizing rise to the top were said to have astounded the company.

“Seven months ago, Binance didn’t exist,” wrote reporter Pamela Ambler.

“Since then, its 1.4 million-transactions-per-second capability has attracted 6 million users, making it the largest crypto-exchange in the world.”

Binance has grown to employ thousands of people in over 40 countries around the world.

Despite his incredible fortune, Mr Zhao is said to live a relatively modest lifestyle, hosting dinners in the Middle East on a regular basis.

“I don’t care about wealth, money, rankings,” Mr Zhao told Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker in late 2021.

His achievement comes at a time when the cryptocurrency markets are becoming increasingly volatile.

Bitcoin had fallen below (dollar)40,000 earlier today, causing investors to fear a double-dip.

Last night, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency crashed due to the…

