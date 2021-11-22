Thanks to (dollar)31 billion in surplus funds, millions of Americans could get another round of stimulus next year.

Thanks to (dollar)31 billion in surplus funds, millions of Americans may get another round of stimulus next year.

If you live in California, you might get what you want next year if you’re hoping for another stimulus check.

According to a recent report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the US’ largest state is expected to have a (dollar)31 billion surplus next year.

This means the state will be able to allocate and spend more money in areas that benefit taxpayers, potentially resulting in another round of stimulus checks.

So far, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has committed to “substantially” increasing one-time infrastructure investments.

“We will frame our approach this year similarly to how we framed that historic surplus last year,” Newsom said last week.

“I’m proud of last year’s historic tax cut, and I’m looking forward to making the decision that I believe is in the best interests of 40 million Californians.”

If California’s Golden State Stimulus program is repeated in 2022, residents may be eligible for two more rounds of direct payments.

Californians are still receiving payments worth up to (dollar)1,100 in the most recent round.

An additional 750,000 checks were issued in the state last week.

Residents of California who earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year and file their 2020 taxes by October 15 are eligible for the payment.

Before the end of 2021, it is expected that a total of nine million people in California will receive a state stimulus check.

Newsom signed legislation into law in the summer as part of California’s Comeback Plan, allocating a total of (dollar)12 billion to stimulus payments.

While it’s unclear whether the direct payments will be as large next year (or even if they’ll happen at all), California’s budget surplus may allow the state to lower taxes and improve public education.

In any case, the budget surplus helps Californians live better lives.

However, you should be aware of rising inflation, particularly in California.

According to the AAA, the average gas price in California is (dollar)4.706 today, compared to (dollar)3.409 nationally.

A senior citizen in California also told MarketWatch that a regular burrito now costs (dollar)12, up from (dollar)7 previously.

In January, Mr. Newsom is expected to present a budget proposal for the years 2022-2023.

