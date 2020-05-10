That’s what analysts think Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is worth after these results

As you may know(NYSE: BILL) has just started its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Bill.com Holdings exceeded both sales and expected loss per share. Revenue of $ 41 million exceeded estimates by 11%. Legal losses were $ 0.11, 33% less than analysts expected. The result is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance, review analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if the mood towards the company has changed. So we’ve put together the latest post-profit forecasts to see what estimates are available for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Bill.com Holdings

NYSE: BILL Past and Future Results May 10, 2020

According to the latest results, the nine analysts at Bill.com Holdings are now forecasting sales of $ 179.1 million in 2021. If achieved, this would mean a significant 22% sales improvement over the last 12 months . Losses are expected to decrease significantly, dropping 28% to $ 0.68. Prior to this latest report, the consensus had expected sales of $ 169.8 million and losses of $ 0.59 per share. While sales estimates for next year rose, there was also a loss per share, suggesting that the consensus has a somewhat mixed view of the stock.

The average price target rose 44% to $ 73.25, although analysts updated their forecasts to generate higher sales and higher forecast losses. It may also be instructive to look at the area of ​​analyst estimates to assess how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Bill.com Holdings’ most optimistic analyst has a price target of $ 90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic is $ 55.00. This shows that estimates are still different, but analysts don’t seem to be completely split on the stock as if it could be a success or failure situation.

Another way of looking at these forecasts is, of course, to put them in context with the industry itself. It is fairly clear that Bill.com Holdings’ revenue growth is expected to slow significantly. Sales growth of 22% is expected next year, compared to a historic growth rate of 51% last year. Contrast this with the other companies in the industry with analyst reporting, whose sales are expected to grow (overall) by 12% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Bill.com Holdings will also grow faster than the industry as a whole.

The bottom line

The important thing is that the analysts have increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they’ve also updated their sales estimates and forecast faster sales growth than the industry as a whole. The price target was also raised significantly, with analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business was improving.

With that in mind, we would not come to a conclusion about Bill.com Holdings too quickly. Long-term profitability is much more important than next year’s profits. We have estimates from several Bill.com Holdings analysts for 2022 that you can see here for free on our platform.

We don't want to rain too much on the parade, but we found it too 3 warning signs for Bill.com Holdings (1 is important!) To watch out for.

