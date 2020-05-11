That’s what analysts think Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is worth after these results

shareholders of(NASDAQ: MRNA) will be happy this week as the stock price rose 17% to $ 59.25 from recent quarterly results. Legal losses were slightly lower than expected at only $ 0.35 per share, although sales of $ 8.4 million exceeded analysts’ expectations by a shocking 52%. Analysts typically update their forecasts with every earnings report, and we can use their estimates to assess whether their view of the company has changed or whether new concerns need to be addressed. We have compiled the latest legal forecasts to determine whether the analysts have changed their profit models after these results.

NasdaqGS: MRNA Past and Future Results May 11, 2020

According to the latest results, Moderna’s 11 analysts forecast sales of $ 88.3 million in 2020. This would be a significant 68% sales improvement over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to decrease 2.9% to $ 1.46 per share. Before the last profit, however, the analysts had forecast sales of $ 85.8 million and losses of $ 1.51 per share for 2020. In light of the latest consensus release, analyst sentiment appears to have improved moderately with the recent consensus release. Revenue and loss guidance per share for this year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that analysts have raised their Moderna price target 29% to $ 59.83 due to these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of the individual analyst targets. Therefore, it can be helpful to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst rates Moderna at $ 83.00 per share, while the most bearish one rates at $ 37.00. This is a fairly wide spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts predict a wide range of possible outcomes for the company.

Another way of looking at these forecasts is, of course, to put them in context with the industry itself. These estimates show that Moderna is likely to grow faster in the future than in the past. Revenue is expected to grow 68%. If this were achieved, it would be a much better result than the 57% annual decline last year. In contrast, our data suggest that other companies (with analyst reporting) in the industry are forecasting sales growth of 22% per year. Not only is Moderna’s sales expected to improve, but analysts are also expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole.

The important thing is that the analysts have again confirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they have also updated their sales estimates, and their forecasts indicate that business is expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole. The price target was also raised significantly, with analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business was improving.

In this sense, we would not come to a conclusion about Moderna too quickly. Long-term profitability is much more important than next year’s profits. We have forecasts for Moderna until 2024, which you can see here for free on our platform.

