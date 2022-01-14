The 011422 Powerball winning numbers were drawn ahead of the 011522 Mega Millions (dollar)325 million jackpot drawing, so lottery results are being updated in real time.

The 011422 Powerball winning numbers are being drawn ahead of the 011522 Mega Millions (dollar)325 million jackpot drawing.

THE POWERBALL prize on offer tonight could make someone extremely wealthy very quickly.

The Powerball lottery on Friday night is worth (dollar)48 million, with a cash prize of (dollar)33 million.

At 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

It comes ahead of Saturday’s Mega Millions drawing, which has a massive jackpot of (dollar)325 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our lottery live blog…

A Peppermint Payout player has won a large sum of money.

The Peppermint Payout game recently awarded the top prize to a federal contractor from Baltimore County, Maryland.

For her husband’s birthday, she purchased several holiday scratch-off tickets, including two (dollar)3 Peppermint Payout tickets.

According to WBAL-TV11, she kept one for herself and won the top prize of (dollar)30,000.

She said, “Lo and behold, that was the one.”

“Of course, I’ll tell him everything.”

What was the record for the largest Powerball jackpot?

In January 2016, the largest Powerball jackpot ever was won.

The prize money, totaling (dollar)1.586 billion, was split among three winners, one each from California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Part three of the winner wishes he had ‘torn up ticket.’

Whittaker, who was a self-made millionaire before his Powerball win, was charged twice with driving while intoxicated and sued numerous times, including once by three female casino employees who accused him of assault.

Whittaker declared, “I’m only going to be remembered as the lunatic who won the lottery.”

“That is not something I am proud of.”

“I wanted to be known as someone who aided a large number of people.”

Part two of the winner wishes he’d ripped up his ticket.’

His 17-year-old granddaughter succumbed to cancer three months later.

The Associated Press reported that Brandi Bragg was discovered dead in a van, hidden by her boyfriend, who panicked when he discovered her.

According to the outlet, an autopsy found no cause.

After a long battle with cancer, Whittaker’s daughter, Ginger Whittaker Bragg, died in 2009 at the age of 42.

He also lost a Virginia home to a fire in 2016.

He also struggled with drinking and gambling, and his home and car were both broken into on several occasions.

A briefcase stuffed with (dollar)245,000 and three (dollar)100,000 cashiers’ checks was stolen from his Lincoln Navigator at a strip club.

At the very least, he got a break that time: the briefcase was later discovered with the money still inside.

The winner wishes he’d ripped up his ticket.’

Andrew ‘Jack’ Whittaker Jr., who won a record-breaking (dollar)315 million on Christmas Eve in 2002, once said he had wished…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.