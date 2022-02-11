The £3.6 million Set For Life jackpot is up for grabs, and the National Lottery results are updated in real time.

The £3.6 million Set For Life jackpot is up for grabs, and National Lottery results are updated in real time.

THE Set For Life draw is back, and you could win £10,000 a month for the next 30 years.

The winning numbers are 04, 09, 31, 32, and 42, and the draw took place at 8 p.m.

The all-important Life Ball is number one.

Please be cautious when gambling.

When the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

In 2016, Bournemouth resident Jamie Heavens won £1 million on a Millionaire Riches Scratch card.

The roofer, who was 26 at the time, was at the gas station waiting to buy a drink when he realized he had chosen the wrong flavor.

He had to move to the back of the line, where he noticed the “man in front of me” had purchased a scratch card.

“So I took the same card as him,” Jamie reflected.

“I drove to a layby to scratch it and realized I’d won, but it was 7.30 a.m. and I still had a full day’s work ahead of me.”

“I couldn’t get a signal, so I climbed onto the roof we were working on and dialed Camelot; I won a million pounds and was paid an additional £100 for my shift.”

He and his partner were able to afford the wedding of their dreams thanks to the big win, but instead of being swept away by his fortune, they maintain a modest lifestyle.

Martyn and Kay Tott received the shock of their lives when they discovered they had won £3 million in a lottery six months after purchasing the ticket in 2001.

They couldn’t find the ticket by the time they saw a request for the winner to come forward.

Camelot informed the bereft couple that they would not receive the money after 45 agonizing days of deliberation.

Martyn told the Mail on Sunday that having the money taken away was “torture.”

“I lost sight of who I was and what I believed in for a long time.”

But now I’m glad I didn’t get the £3 million.

“There’s no guarantee that it would have made me happy.”

Roofer Jamie Heavens, then 22 years old, started his hands-on job at his father Mark’s roofing company in Dorset, near his home.

He stopped at Romsey Services off the M27 for fuel and to buy a scratchard after being transferred to another job site.

“I scratched it off in a layby and was astounded to find out I’d won £1 million,” he said.

He kept it a secret from his coworkers, only telling his uncle and soon-to-be wife about it.

Despite winning big, Jamie said, “Danielle still buys me Primark jogging bottoms.”

So she knows I go out and work every day.

