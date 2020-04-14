The Aerobook Pro 15.6: A Smooth Gaming Experience for an Affordable Price

The CHUWI Aerobook Pro 15.6 has actually just recently garnered a great deal of interest from tech followers as well as those who are seeking economical, however very capable laptop computers. The Aerobook Pro 15.6 consists of several high-performance functions and configurations, consisting of a UHD 4K screen, a full-sized keyboard with a steel body, along with an Intel i5 processor. It flaunts a powerful efficiency that might take care of everyday job effectively.

Besides its fantastic features that are excellent for job, the Aerobook Pro 15.6 can likewise run games efficiently as well as supplies players with superb pc gaming experience, many thanks to its Intel Iris Graphics 500 visuals card.

It’s not just an useful laptop for work. It’s also a wonderful pc gaming laptop for those who can’t afford premium gaming laptops.

The Aerobook Pro 15.6 is equipped with a rather powerful Intel i5 6287U cpu with a frequency of 3.5 GHz, a built-in Iris Graphics 550 graphic card, dual-core 4 strings, base regularity of 300MHz as much as 1.1 GHz. With all that power packed within this elegantly designed laptop computer, it can run most on the internet games smoothly– much more so light stand-alone video games that anybody can enjoy in their seclusion.

In a real gaming examination, the Aerobook Pro 15.6 provided extraordinarily well. The gaming experience was smooth, thanks to its powerful setups.

Testing initially with the Hero Leaguevideo game, the Aerobook Pro 15.6 can maintain an 80 FPS in the 1080p quality, which ensures smoother gameplay without any kind of lags or choppiness going on. Even in the most complicated scenes such as team war, the laptop computer can still preserve an average of 55 FPS, which is around the outstanding price for video gaming laptops.

If you desire to attempt playing a big 3D online game such as the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the Aerobook Pro 15.6 can handle it rather well, also in one of the most complex scenes as well as still keep around 55 FPS, many thanks to its Iris 550 visuals card.

The Aerobook Pro 15.6 is also an excellent gaming laptop computer for those that desire to attempt out both light or larger stand-alone games like Tomb Raider, as it might maintain around 50 FPS in the game examination.

Probably one of the laptop’s finest attributes is its warm dissipation layout that any kind of gamer can gain from. What this implies is that the laptop computer’s heat dissipation guarantees that the laptop is maintained a reduced temperature level while gaming.

For any hardcore gamer, the getting too hot of the laptop is a consistent worry.

The Aerobook Pro 15.6 is a fantastic pc gaming laptop computer, particularly with the incorporation of its Iris Graphics 550 visuals card, which might deal with visuals handling rather conveniently. Plus, it has the very same level of performance as MX150 when it involves gaming.

The Aerobook Pro 15.6 is survive on Indiegogo currently. Participants of the crowdfunding can stand up to 20% discount rate.

To learn more, take a look at the link HERE.