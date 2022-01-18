The appeal to turn a Glasgow bank into a restaurant has failed.

The council’s planning review committee turned down Sava Estates’ application to help keep Duke Street as a “desirable place to visit.”

It claimed that the proposal would give a vacant unit a permanent home and keep Duke Street a “desirable place to visit.”

However, the decision was upheld by city councillors on the planning local review committee.

Too many foodentertainment venues in the area, as well as the impact of cooking fumes on nearby properties, are among the reasons for the refusal.

Concerns were also expressed about the size of the proposed restaurant’s takeaway operation.

The proposal, according to a council officer, is for a mixed-use development, with the restaurant and takeaway “roughly equal to each other.”

“They said the takeaway use would be ancillary in their review statement,” she continued, “but the problem we have is the application is for a composite use.”

“I understand a change of use to a restaurant with some takeaway,” said Cllr Jane Morgan.

“My concern is that we would be granting composite use permission, which would have a significant element of takeaway.”

“They say it’ll be ancillary in the appeal statement, but we’ll be granting permission for something much bigger.”

Personally, I don’t think I could support the use of composites in this setting.”

“This is a town center,” Cllr Eva Bolander added, “and we are trying to keep our town centers as vibrant and active as possible.”

“I would have had fewer concerns about a restaurant use for this property and would have approved it,” she said. “However, I believe that the composite use that has been applied for could take up more than half of the property as it is now, so I am inclined to refuse.”

The redevelopment would result in more than 20% of the units in the block being used for food, drink, and entertainment, which would increase noise, activity, and cooking fumes, according to the reasons for refusal.

The proposed takeaway was also approved by planners.

