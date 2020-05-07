The Apple iPhone SE is a Remarkable Smartphone for a Modest Price; Here’s Why

Apple has recently launched the $300 iPhone SE and it officially marks a turning point in mobile consumer technology. This smartphone delivers all the tech that everyone cares about without forcing us to pay a lot for it.

In the past, new technologies in smart TVs and computers arrived so fast and became so common that smart TVs and PCs eventually became affordable. Many presumed the iPhone would follow the same path. However, that hasn’t been the case.

What happened was the opposite. Price tags for the iPhone, which is the most popular phone in the world, have skyrocketed and were previously unattainable for many.

2019’s iPhones reached a height of $1,449, which was expensive than ever compared to the $599 price tag back in 2007. Budget phones were ranging between $200-$400 but had bad cameras and slow chips.





When it comes to this new iPhone SE, its lack of compromise is the whole reason why it’s impressive. Apple basically took all the best parts from all its expensive iPhones, which includes the fast processor and excellent camera, and combined them into the shell of an older iPhone device along with a home button and a smaller screen.

The company managed to put in very important and useful features that were previously exclusive to fancy new phones like being water-resistant, portrait photos, and wireless charging.

This ultimately means that this popularly known state-of-the-art smartphone has finally come down to a reasonable and modest price.

One of the first owners of the iPhone SE, Justin Adler told NY Times that “I just never wanted to shell out $1,000 to replace something that was working perfectly fine,” he said. “I was the exact core audience of, if you haven’t upgraded your phone we’re going to give you the cheapest bait as possible.”

According to reports from the same publication, when it comes to the SE’s camera, they stated that “Apple has applied a similar A.I.-assisted approach to the SE, making portrait photos of people possible with a single lens on the cheaper device. In my tests, portrait shots looked excellent – on a par with similar photos taken with the iPhone 11.”

The 4.7-inch display is smaller than the jumbo-sized 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 11, however, there are other benefits. The smaller size is better to use with one hand and makes it easier to reach the home button.

Consumer tech analyst Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies research firm has said that “It’s a slow burner that’s going to help Apple upgrade their base.”

