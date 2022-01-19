The Asian stock markets ended the day in the red on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Asian stock market closes in the red.

Investors’ risk appetite has been dented by persistent concerns about rising inflation and the global spread of the omicron variant.

Most Asian markets closed in the red on Wednesday, owing to persistent inflation and omicron concerns.

The Asia Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 62.95 points, or 1.64 percent, to close at 3,777 points.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 790.02 points, or 2.80%, to 27,467, while Shanghai’s stock exchange fell 11.73 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,558.

The Sensex index in India fell by 644.16 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 60,110.

The Hang Seng, meanwhile, rose 15.25 points, or 0.43 percent, to 24,112, while the Singapore index rose 3.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,283.