The Asian stock markets ended the day on a high note.

ANKARA (Ankara)

With the exception of Singapore’s stock exchange, almost all major Asian stock markets were positive on Wednesday.

Fears of the omicron variant of the coronavirus dissipated, keeping stock markets calm.

News about China’s real estate market, on the other hand, increased asset price volatility.

Kaisa Group Holdings, a property developer, requested the suspension of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange after Chinese real estate company Evergrande failed to pay its debts.

In the meantime, the Japanese economy shrank by 3.6 percent year on year in the third quarter.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, climbed 15.15 points, or 0.40 percent, to nearly 3,803 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock market in Tokyo also rose 405 points, or 1.42 percent, to 28,860.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, rose 13.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 23,996.

The Shanghai stock exchange rose 42.48 points, or 1.18 percent, to 3,637, while the Singapore index fell 3.37 percent to 3,131.