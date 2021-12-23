The Asian stock markets ended the day on a positive note on Thursday.

Investors are upbeat as fears of an omicron coronavirus variant fade, but trading volume falls as the holidays approach.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

At Thursday’s close, Asian stock markets were up sharply, boosted by reduced concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus and strong US data.

As the holiday season approaches, the trading volume on Asian stock exchanges has dwindled.

According to the Commerce Department’s third and final reading on Wednesday, the US real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

The second reading was 2.1 percent last month.

The Conference Board reported on Wednesday that consumer confidence in the United States rose 3.9 points to 115.8 in December, rebounding from its lowest level in nine months in November.

Due to the Christmas holidays, many global markets will be closed on Friday.

The Asia Dow, which tracks the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 40.1 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,765 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock exchange in Tokyo rose 236.16 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 28,798 on Thursday.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, rose 91.3 points, or 0.40 percent, to 23,193.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange in China increased by 20.7 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,643 points.

The benchmark Indian Sensex rose 408.9 points, or 0.72 percent, to 57,339 points, while the Singapore index rose 6.08 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,093.