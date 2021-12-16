The Asian stock markets ended the day on a positive note on Thursday.

Fears of an omicron coronavirus variant have subsided, making investors optimistic.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday, almost all of Asia’s major stock markets posted gains.

After drugmakers BioNTech and Pfizer announced a day earlier that three doses of their COVID-19 vaccine had been found to neutralize the omicron variant of coronavirus, investors were upbeat.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, climbed 5.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to nearly 3,806 points.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, rose 257.99 points, or 1.08 percent, to 24,254.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 35.47 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,673 points, while the Singapore stock exchange rose 14.90 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,144 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock exchange in Tokyo was the only index to fall, falling 135.15 points, or 0.47 percent, to 28,725.