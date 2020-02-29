the Assembly votes to apply the reform to special regimes

The debates around the vote on the pension reform continue but progress painfully in the National Assembly. This Saturday, the Hemicycle voted to apply the pension reform to special plans, a subject which had been started yesterday, Friday.

Article 7 of the reform project, which alone was the subject of some 800 amendments, provides for the inclusion of special regimes (SNCF, RATP, Sailors, Banque de France, Opéra de Paris …) in the system “universalOf points retirement.

In addition to this vote, the various speakers regretted Saturday that the government has used an order to regulate the special regime for sailors, LR Éric Woerth summarizing: “Too many prescriptions kills prescriptions“. Indeed, for this article 7, the issue of orders has been brought up again in the debate.

The centrist deputy (Liberties and Territories) Philippe Vigier asked the government that a formal presentation of the orders be made before the social affairs commission or the special pensions commission, a practice of “good democracyFor the chosen one. “Whenever Parliament is bypassed, it is weakened, and when it is weakened, it is the people who are weakened“, He warned.

Socialist Laurence Dumont showed herself “amazed to see MPs upholding the principle of ordinances“. The UDI Paul Christophe argued with the prescriptions “an original method which aims to favor social dialogue“. For communist Alain Bruneel, this methodology of the government does not “not respect parliament“. The “walker“Jean-René Cazeneuve defended a system with”many democratic safeguards», Especially with governance.

A government amendment has been adopted which aims to extend the scope of the ordinance to the choices of the generations affected by the reform. An amendment of the special committee was also adopted, which allows the maintenance of bases of flat-rate contributions for the seamen’s scheme, and their possible increase, for “guarantee the current level of pensions“.

LREM MP Julien Borowczyk defended a “social open space“Introduced by the reform, contrary to the”backward-looking and negativist societyDefended by the left opposition. For the rebellious Éric Coquerel, it is nothing less than “the law of the jungle“.

The review of the article began on Friday. Co-rapporteur Nicolas Turquois had argued that integration into the universal scheme is “not the negation of history“, Believing that”it makes sense that all these trades are found” in the system “universal“.

The three left-wing groups -PS, PCF and LFI- castigated a reform “to level everyone down“, Stating in particular that abandoning the special regimes”without having a clear arduousness grid” East “a lure“.

“We are for the release and removal of special diets“, Said for his part the leader of the deputies LR Damien Abad. But he immediately did “two reproaches“To the reform: the slowness of the transition process and the absence of elements on the cost for public finances, seeing in the end the invention of a”special transition“,”expensive and long lasting“.