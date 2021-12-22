The Bank of England has fined Metro Bank more than £5 million for misreporting.

The Bank of England fined Metro Bank over a misreporting scandal with a fine of over £5 million.

The challenger bank was fined by the Prudential Regulation Authority for failings between May 2016 and January 2019.

Metro Bank was fined nearly £5.4 million by the Bank of England for poor reporting and governance.

The challenger bank was fined by the central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) for failings that occurred between May 2016 and January 2019.

Metro Bank’s stock plummeted on January 23, 2019, after the bank confirmed to investors that it had been forced to make changes to the risk weightings of certain commercial loan portfolios on its balance sheet.

“We expect firms to invest appropriate and adequate resources to ensure that they submit accurate regulatory returns,” Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive officer of the PRA, said.

Metro Bank failed to meet the expected governance and control standards in this case, resulting in the enforcement action taken today.”

According to the PRA, the bank had to adjust its risk weighted asset reporting for December 2018 by around £900 million after applying incorrect weighting to some loans.

Metro Bank “failed to ensure the commensurate development” of its governance arrangements and reporting systems as its high street portfolio expanded across the UK in recent years, according to the regulator.

The bank also failed to “take adequate care to ensure that it complied with its obligations to make accurate reports to the PRA,” according to the report.

The central bank also claimed that Metro Bank failed to “allocate appropriate and adequate resources to enable it to comply with its reporting obligations.”

“Metro Bank has fully cooperated with the PRA’s investigation and agreed the resolution of this matter with the PRA,” the bank said in a statement.

“Metro Bank has made significant improvements to, and significant investment in, its regulatory reporting processes and controls in the time since the RWA (risk weighed asset) errors that were the basis of the PRA’s investigation were identified.”

“It has also improved its overall risk management and governance, demonstrating its dedication to accurate regulatory reporting and compliant growth.”

The penalty comes just days after Standard Chartered was fined £46.5 million by the Bank of England for misreporting its liquidity position and failing to maintain adequate controls.

Metro Bank is fined more than £5m by the Bank of England over misreporting scandal