The Best Free-to-Play Android Games that are Available Right Now for You to Play With!

It is pretty much well known in the gaming community that not all free games on Android are actually free. Most of these have in-app purchases as well, but what we have here is a list of the best free Android games that players can play through without having to engage in many in-app purchases.

ANOTHER EDEN





First, on the list, we have ‘Another Eden.’ This is one of the most interesting mobile JRPG, which sports the same writer and composer as ‘Chrono Trigger.’ This game has a lot of elements built within it that actually came from Chrono Trigger’s story.Players are required to time travel to different areas in history and some cut scenes and throwbacks from CT arr in-game as well. You will also need to move around and explore the game world with your friends instead of just accepting missions right away. This game does not require any kind of energy, so you can play for as long as you please.

ALTO’S ODYSSEY





This is pretty much a very natural choice when it comes to downloading free Android games on your phone. Mechanics are simple, and it has breathtaking graphics and style. Players will be skiing down a hill while also trying to avoid a bunch of challenging obstacles and doing various jumps.

This is free to play and has really limited ads. All in-app purchases are purely optional, so it is not required to spend money on this game.

ASPHALT 9: LEGENDS





According to Android Authority, “The Asphalt franchise has some of mobile’s most popular racing games. Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt Xtreme were the big ones in the series. However, Asphalt 9: Legends came out in July 2018. This is the most recent game in the series now. It includes 50 cars, a bunch of challenges, and a bunch of content to play with.”

This also includes multiplayer online, some single-player mode, and a whole lot more. When it comes to the graphics, it is pretty much amazing and high quality for a mobile game. You can also skip in-app purchases with more grinding.

BRAWL STARS





This is Supercell’s latest game to hit the top charts. It is what it is, a brawler with multiplayer features online as well as some other MOBA elements to it. Players will be dropped into a game along with other friends and companions, and then, they will brawl with opponents to win and beat the game.

There are a bunch of modes in the game to watch out for, including straight brawl mode, heist mode, and bounty mode. Supercell developed Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach.

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE





COD: Mobile is arguably one of the most highly anticipated games of 2019. This is intensely popular and good that players have been in-game for hours. There are a bunch of modes in this game as well, including FPS PvP, which is a classic, and a 100-player battle royale.

There are a lot of other games to choose from as well, aside from this list. These are Critical OPs, EA Sports Games, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Mad Finger Games, Shadowgun, Pocket City, Pokemon Go, PUBG Mobile, Rebel Inc., and Vain Glory.

To check out the full list, click here!

