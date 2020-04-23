The best kitchen robots to make stews and pastries while quarantine lasts

The confinement due to the coronavirus crisis and staying so many hours at home has meant that the Spanish population is changing its relationship with the kitchen, not only spending more time in front of the stove, but it has adopted a more conscious attitude around food and health, as highlighted by Kantar. “With the crisis, more than half of Spaniards declare that they are trying to waste less food than before, and a third show interest in eating healthier, discovering new recipes online and using more fresh products”, as extracted from the note sent today by the consultant.

The upturn in interest in cooking and preparing more elaborate recipes, as well as biscuits and cookies, have caused a boom in the use of kitchen robots. In the midst of this situation, the OCU Consumer Organization has published the list of the best seven devices of this type that can be found currently on the market.

The Thermomix continues to occupy the podium for another year among the seven kitchen robots analyzed by the OCU, although the rivals are not far behind, with much more adjusted prices. Below, we detail which are the best devices for consumer organization.

1. Vorwerk Thermomix TM6. With a price of 1,259 euros, it is the best of those analyzed, according to the OCU. Like its predecessor, the TM5, it achieves excellent results by cooking both in the glass (2,250 ml) and steaming in its varoma. It has the function of a guided kitchen, integrated scale and Wi-Fi connection. Another added advantage is that, after purchase, the customer will have a contact person to answer questions and advice on use. Disadvantages include that the selling price is twice the average of its competitors and that in some units rust appears at the base of the glass.

2. Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect by Lidl. It is the device with the best relation between quality and price, since it sells for 359 euros. With a useful capacity of 3,100 ml it presents very good results in the kneading, shaking, cooking and steam tests with an external tray. It has the function of a guided kitchen, integrated scale and Wi-Fi connection. Contras include that Lidl puts it up for sale only at certain times and it runs out quickly and that it is a bulky appliance that takes up a lot of space in the kitchen.

3. Moulinex HF9001 i-Companion. Its price ranges from 522 to 916 euros depending on the store and has a useful capacity of 3,050 ml. Among the pros explored by the OCU it is included that it gives good or very good results in the kneading, mincing and steam function tests -in this last section it is the best robot of those analyzed and surpasses the Thermomix-. In addition, it has the guided kitchen function, but through the ‘bluetooth’ connection, with a mobile or tablet. As disadvantages, it is highlighted that the results in cooking are simply acceptable and that it does not have an integrated scale.

4. Cecotec Mambo Silver. The price ranges from 170 to 299 euros and your glass has a useful capacity of 2,020 ml compared to that announced by the manufacturer of 3,200 ml. The consumer organization has selected this device for its good price despite being a not as complete option as the rest. Among the pros, the OCU highlights its price and that this device is excellent for making smoothies and the good results obtained in mincing, steaming and kneading. In addition, your MamboMix spoon is practical for stirring and kneading without damaging food. Among the disadvantages stand out that it lacks a scale and a basket and that its results in cooking are only acceptable. .