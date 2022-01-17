The best tax refund calculators have been discovered.

AMERICANS will soon be able to file their tax returns, and some may be curious to see how much money they will receive in advance.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Americans received average tax refunds of (dollar)2,775 in 2021, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

The amount of money you get back on your tax return is determined by a number of factors, including your income and deductions.

While the amount Americans will receive in 2022 is unknown, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns on January 24.

Fortunately, there are a number of tax refund calculators available on the internet.

However, keep in mind that you may want to have your W-2 form handy because it will reveal important information about your taxes and income, allowing you to get the most accurate estimate.

Below is a list of the best calculators.

Handamp;R Block is one that will calculate the amount of your refund.

It will also tell you how much you will owe the IRS if your taxes for 2021 were underpaid.

You’ll need to provide information about your marital status, whether you’re the head of the household, your income, and withholdings, among other things.

Your estimated return will be more accurate the more information you provide.

If you don’t have time right now, Handamp;R Block lets you save and finish later.

The TurboTax calculator will ask for similar information, but its tool is a little more comprehensive.

TurboTax, for example, will require you to provide additional information about dependents, such as their ages and whether or not they are college students.

It will also inquire as to how much you spent on tuition and student loan interest in 2021.

TaxAct is another tool that can estimate your return.

This will require you to provide basic information, earnings, deductions, and credits that you may be eligible for.

TaxAct also includes calculators for self-employment, W4 forms, and tax brackets.

While having the exact number is the most accurate way to get your estimate, some websites will calculate how much you paid in taxes.

SmartAsset, a fintech company, is one that does this.

Simply enter your annual income, location, and filing status, and SmartAsset will calculate your tax bill.

For example, if your household income is (dollar)50,000, you will pay (dollar)4,295 in federal taxes and (dollar)2,272 in state taxes in New York.

After you’ve gotten a quote, you can enter these into one of the…

