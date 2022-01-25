The BIST 100 index in Turkiye is up 0.92 percent at open.

At the open, the BIST 100 index in Turkiye was up 0.92 percent.

The BIST 100 index has gained 17.5 points since the previous close.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,927.82 points, up 17.53 points (0.92%) from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index fell sharply by 100.87 points, or 5.02 percent, on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 39.3 billion liras ((dollar)2.9 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.4448, down from 13.4680 at Monday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.2091 from 15.2120, while a British pound was worth 18.2138 liras, up from 18.1960 previously.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.20 per barrel.