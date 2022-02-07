The BIST 100 index in Turkiye was unchanged at the start of the week.

At the weekly open in Turkiye, the BIST 100 index was unchanged.

The BIST 100 index is down 0.03 percent from its previous close.

ANKARA

On Monday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index began trading at 1,943.16 points, down 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 19.7 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.45 billion, the BIST 100 index fell 14.09 points, or 0.72 percent, to close Friday at 1,943.81 points.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira increased to 13.5710 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), up from 13.5460 at Friday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.5130 from 15.4840, and a British pound was worth 18.3490 liras, up from 18.3170 at the previous week’s close.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was trading for around (dollar)93.6 per barrel.