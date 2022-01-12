The BIST 100 index in Turkiye was up 1.2 percent at the open.

At the open, the BIST 100 index in Turkiye was up 1.2 percent.

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,070.35, up 24.32 points, or 1.9 percent, from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose 11.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,046.03 points on Tuesday, with a daily trading volume of 42 billion liras ((dollar)3.05 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.7657, down from 13.8400 at Tuesday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.6591 from 15.6760, while the British pound was valued at 18.7844 liras, up from 18.7298.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)83.60 per barrel.