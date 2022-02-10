The Blankfaces were founded by Gerard, 41, of Glasgow’s west end.

The Blankfaces were started by Gerard, 41, from Glasgow’s west end.

Gerard, 41, is the founder of The Blankfaces fashion label, which allows the homeless community to tell their stories through streetwear design while also receiving a portion of the profits.

I grew up in a household where giving back to others was not only encouraged, but also expected.

My father worked in Africa, so living with my mother in Ayr allowed us to be close.

She opened a small hotel to house the homeless in the area.

She would look after the children, feed the hungry, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

We didn’t have a lot of money as kids, so we had to live in the hotel.

This meant there was no such thing as “them” or “us,” and everyone was just one big crazy family.

I grew up in a neighborhood full of proud, ambitious families who had fallen on hard times.

I would hang out with the residents if my mother went out for the night, some of whom were not much older than I was.

To be honest, I grew up in that house until I was twelve years old, and we never saw homelessness in the same way that city dwellers do.

We’d never see or think anything bad about the people who shared our home.

When I was in my twenties and moved to the city, I noticed that everyone had their blinkers on.

Everyone does it, assuming that if they don’t see any homeless people, they don’t exist.

When I had my son, my entire perspective changed because I began to think, “That could be my son, anyone’s son,” whenever I saw a homeless person on the street.

I knew I wanted The Blankfaces label to be a social enterprise from the beginning.

It is the first non-profit fashion label in the United Kingdom dedicated to ending homelessness.

We create high-quality merchandise and apparel.

A member of Glasgow’s homeless community created or inspired each of our designs.

Those whose stories we share receive a portion of the profits from their work, and any remaining profits are donated to local homeless organizations at the end of the year.

As I look around at all of these businesses and charities that make millions of pounds to help the homeless, I can’t help but wonder, “Where are they?”

