The central banks of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed a swap agreement to expand bilateral trade in local currencies.

The central banks of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed a bilateral currency swap agreement on Wednesday.

The deal’s nominal value is 18 billion UAE dirhams and 64 billion Turkish liras, according to a Turkish Central Bank statement.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral trade and financial cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement will last for three years, with the possibility of an extension through mutual agreement, according to the statement.

Following the signing of the agreement, Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu stated, “This agreement demonstrates the two central banks’ commitment to deepen bilateral trade in local currencies in order to advance our countries’ economic and financial relations.”

“Signing this agreement with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reflects each nation’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in financial matters, particularly in the fields of trade and investments between the two countries,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, chairman of the UAE Central Bank.

The Turkish Central Bank’s total swap figure with foreign central banks now stands at (dollar)28 billion as a result of this latest agreement.

During the visit of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to Ankara last November, Turkiye and the UAE signed a total of ten agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.

The Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company also announced that the UAE has allocated a (dollar)10 billion fund for direct investment in Turkiye.

The volume of bilateral trade was (dollar)7.1 billion as of November.

Turkiye imported (dollar)2.2 billion from the UAE, while exporting (dollar)4.9 billion to the country.