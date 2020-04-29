The CEOE considers the rescue of the EU to Spain unavoidable: «They are not going to give us money in a lost fund»

The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, hinted that Spain may need a bailout from the EU. In an interview with Onda Madrid, the employer’s president, although he avoided saying the word bailout when asked about it, said that from the EU “I think they are not going to give us the lost money.”

The head of the Spanish employers’ association stated that “Europe will understand” Spain’s “conjunctural” spending, but not “structural expenses”. Garamendi bet on spending what is necessary at the moment, but “next year, having a budgetary rigor or an economic orthodoxy as years ago it was not available in Spain.”

At the same time, regarding the de-escalation plan for the reopening of the activity designed by the Government, Garamendi explained that it generates “quite a few doubts” in some sectors, such as the hospitality industry or commerce.

Garamendi indicated that he learned about the plan through the media and appreciated that “we are starting to have some dates” for the economic reactivation, but he noted that “in some sectors quite a few doubts are generated”, citing hospitality and commerce.

In this sense, he considered that “it is difficult to think that a terrace can be open to 30% and that business can be open” and indicated that a factory with 20% of its operation “is not profitable”. In these cases, he added that “it would have to be compensated with flexible ERTE so that the business can open in an orderly manner.” “A measure in itself is nothing, you have to mix it with others to have an impact,” he said.

In any case, the CEOE president stressed the importance of the activity “continuing to function in an orderly manner”, although “it will suffer,” given that having “stopped the economy, what you have is a drama.”

Garamendi put the number of people who “may be depending on the State” at around 20 million, currently receiving public benefits as their main income. Along these lines, he advocated “trusting” the private sector for job creation. .