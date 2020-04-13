The CEOE values ​​as “positive” that some economic activities are reactivated from this Monday

The vice president of CEOE, Íñigo Fernández de Mesa, assessed this Monday as “positive” the fact that some activities are reactivated as of this Monday and demanded that the plans for the de-escalation phase not be “improvised”. In a statement on TVE collected by Servimedia, Fernández de Mesa pointed out that “it is important that the situation be normalized” as long as health protocols are followed.

This vice-president of CEOE highlighted that, while the company is “well equipped” to face the return, the SMEs and the self-employed do not have such equipment to provide services in complete safety. For this reason, it demanded the means, medical material, as well as carrying out massive tests on the population to determine who is infected by Covid-19.

Asked about the de-escalation phase in the containment measures and in economic activity, Fernández de Mesa indicated that the alternatives are being analyzed and that the Government must present a plan. “There has to be a predictable plan, companies have to know it in advance, the plans do not have to be improvised,” he said, adding that companies should be consulted to prevent the return of economic activity from slowing down.

Lastly, when asked about the employer’s relationship with the Government, after CEOE’s criticism of “disloyalty” to social dialogue regarding a minimum mital income Puente promoted by the vice-presidency of Pablo Iglesias, Fernández de Mesa stressed that they are “Always open to dialogue” and supports “this type of initiative” of income for vulnerable groups, but regretted that they were not consulted. .