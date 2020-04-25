The challenge of the COVID-19 vaccine is its manufacture and not when they are achieved

The head of one of the world’s largest vaccine companies said Europe has to rise to the challenge of making enough COVID-19 vaccines to curb the pandemic.

While others talk about the timing and details of how to develop such a vaccine, Sanofi chief executive officer Paul Hudson looks further into the continent’s ability to produce enough volume to meet demand.

“There is less concern about finding a successful vaccine than manufacturing the necessary volumes.”Hudson told the media on Friday. “The biggest story that is not being told in Europe right now is that of the dose figure.”

Sanofi is working with competitor GlaxoSmithKline Plc to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus, competing against other giant pharmacists like Johnson & Johnson and more nimble biotech firms like Moderna Inc. Most want to have an injection available sometime next year.

The United States may be in a position to vaccinate first, according to Hudson, thanks to the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, a government agency that supports vaccine development. There is no similar coordination in Europe.

“We don’t want to go into next summer and not have enough vaccines for Europe,” said Hudson.

Sanofi has made proposals to major countries and the European Commission to deal with the manufacturing problem, he said, without giving further details. The production boost must start early to ensure sufficient doses, he said.

If the data came in June of next year, “you can’t wait until June to start manufacturing,” he said. “You have to start manufacturing in January.”

The UK’s Wellcome Trust has said around $ 8 billion will be needed this month to finance the development of medicines, vaccines and other tools to combat the virus.

It will take far more than that to make enough doses to meet global demand and ensure that no one is left behind, organization officials told reporters earlier this week.

“We have to start building new manufacturing facilities now, rather than when it becomes clear that there is a candidate vaccine that is safe and effective,” said Charlie Weller, chief vaccine officer at Wellcome, in a call.