The child tax credit payments are no longer made on a monthly basis; here are six options for getting money.

The monthly child tax credit payments have ended, but there are still six ways to get money.

You may receive payments this month or must wait a little longer in some cases.

But don’t worry; there are other ways to make money now that the child tax credit is no longer available.

We’ll go over them in detail below.

During this year’s tax season, millions of Americans may receive federal stimulus payments.

You could be eligible for one of two reasons: your family had a child in 2021, or you live abroad.

This would apply to the American Rescue Act, which included (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

According to CNBC, only a few thousand Americans living abroad received stimulus checks during the flu pandemic.

Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told CNBC, “The scale of the payments going overseas is less than 1% of the [total].”

“When you think about it, it wasn’t all that much.”

According to the Department of State, approximately 9 million Americans live outside of the United States.

Because of the broad eligibility, Mr Pomerleau believes that many people living abroad will be eligible for direct payments.

The stimulus checks are available to single filers earning up to (dollar)75,000 and couples earning up to (dollar)150,000.

When you file your taxes next year, check with your tax professional to see if you’re eligible for a federal stimulus check.

State and city stimulus may also be due to some.

California’s final batch of payments totaling up to (dollar)1,100 was sent out on January 11 to specific zip codes.

Maine has also stated that it will continue to send (dollar)285 payments until December 31.

Your adjusted gross income must be less than (dollar)75,000 to qualify for a California stimulus check.

Single filers in Maine must earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year to be eligible to file.

Santa Ana, another California city, has begun sending out (dollar)300 payments on prepaid Visa debit cards.

“We plan to distribute up to the full 20,000 cards either in person or by notifying qualified residents by mail to pick them up,” a Santa Ana official told The Sun in December.

According to a city statement, those with poverty rates higher than the Santa Ana median of 42% will be eligible for assistance.

The deadline to apply for a stimulus check worth up to (dollar)3,000 for low-income residents in Seattle, Washington, was November 15.

There are nearly 9,400 people in the state who…

