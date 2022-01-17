The Chinese economy is expected to grow by 208.1% in 2020-21.

With the property crisis and coronavirus-related restrictions, the country’s GDP growth slowed to 4% y-o-y in Q4.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the country’s economy grew by 8.1 percent year over year in 2021.

“In 2021, the gross domestic product (GDP) was 114.4 trillion yuan ((dollar)18 trillion), up 8.1 percent at constant prices over the previous year,” it said in a statement.

The figure fell short of the government’s goal of 6% for last year.

With the real estate crisis and measures related to coronavirus variants, China’s GDP growth slowed to 4% on an annual basis in the last quarter, the slowest pace in 18 months.

“GDP increased by 18.3% year on year in the first quarter, 7.9% in the second quarter, 4.9 percent in the third quarter, and 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter,” according to the statement.

In late December, China implemented a zero-case strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including the lockdown of Xi’an, a city in central China.

China Evergrande Group, a real estate developer, owes more than (dollar)300 billion in debts and is having difficulty repaying them.

The debt crisis at the property developer was dubbed “China’s Lehman Brothers moment,” and it sent shockwaves through the world’s second-largest economy.

Because real estate and related industries account for up to 30% of China’s GDP, investors were concerned that the Evergrande Group’s failure would expose the country to additional risks.

China’s industrial output increased 9.6% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and 4.3 percent in December, according to the statistical office.

Retail sales in the country increased by 12.5% last year and 1.7 percent in December compared to the previous year.

The People’s Bank of China also cut its key lending rate for the first time in nearly two years, citing Monday’s official data as evidence of a slowing economy.