The Church of Scientology has been accused of allowing historic structures to deteriorate.
More than a dozen properties in the United Kingdom are owned by an Australian arm of the church founded by American science fiction author L Ron Hubbard.
The Church of Scientology has been accused of "blighting" British towns by purchasing historic buildings worth more than £6 million and letting them deteriorate for more than a decade.
The church owns more than a dozen properties in the UK, including several purchased by Hubbard at Saint Hill in East Grinstead, West Sussex, which was founded by American sci-fi author L Ron Hubbard and followed by celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
They are among 95,300 property titles identified as being owned by foreign entities, ranging from parking lots and industrial estates to luxury homes.
The church, which is estimated to be worth (dollar)2 billion, told me it is launching a “massive international program” to build new churches in major cities around the world, a move it calls “unrivaled in modern religious history.”
New Scientology churches have opened in London’s Blackfriars and Birmingham in recent years.
However, three properties – a former hotel in Plymouth with two ballrooms, a Grade II-listed former care home in Gateshead, and a Grade II-listed factory near Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium – have remained undeveloped, despite concerns that they are becoming increasingly derelict.
Last summer, Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard wrote to the church urging it to “either invest in or sell” the former Royal Fleet Club Hotel in Devonport, which was becoming a magnet for fly-tippers, while Trafford Council says it is working with the church to ensure repairs are made to the former Duckworth’s essence factory in Stretford, which was damaged in recent storms.
Local communities “deserve better,” according to Mr. Pollard.
“The Church of Scientology is a custodian for an extremely important building in our Plymouth community,” he said.
They’re letting it rot on purpose, so I challenged them to either use it or sell it.
“After my intervention, they cleaned up the exterior, removed fly-tipping, and secured the building, but we need a proper plan to restore it; otherwise, they’re just an absent landlord bankrolling assets in the hope of better times and more cash in the future.”
Gateshead is a town in the North East of England.
The Royal Fleet Club
The Royal Fleet Club in Devonport was a purpose-built Royal Navy home for sailors, which first opened in 1902. It later became the Royal Fleet Hotel, with 55 bedrooms and two ballrooms.
The Church of Scientology bought the unlisted building in 2010 from Midlands businessman Kailash Suri, reportedly for an estimated £1m.
But by 2016, more than 100 people had signed a petition urging the council to reject plans to convert it into a Scientology hub.
In 2019, new plans were submitted to Plymouth Council for a “comprehensive repair, refurbishment and change of use” of the building to enable its conversion to a place of worship.
In July last year, local MP Luke Pollard wrote to the Church asking it to invest or sell the building to a new owner amid concerns it was becoming a magnet for fly-tipping. The rubbish was cleared away and the building secured.
Plymouth councillor Bill Stevens said the Royal Fleet Club is an “iconic building”.
He said: “If the Scientologists can get it working again, then fantastic, but, if not, the best thing would be to sell it on. They have taken action to tidy up but, long-term, we would like to see it brought back into use.”
The church told i it is restoring the Royal Fleet Club with a “comprehensive refurbishment” inspired by the Plymouth’s “rich naval heritage”.
It said the work includes repairing the external render, replacing all windows and the roof.
It said: “Not only will the repair works secure the building’s future, the external alterations have been carefully considered to be sensitive to the historic character of the building and thereby preserve and enhance its heritage.”
Duckworth’s Essence Distillery
The five-storey Grade II-listed Duckworth’s Essence Distillery, which stands around a mile from Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, was built in 1896 to make food flavourings and was described by Pevsner as an “uncommonly stately” office building fronting a factory.
It was bought by the church in 2006, reportedly for £3.6m, with plans following to convert it into an Ideal Scientology Organisation. New plans to restore the building were submitted in 2018, including extensive work to the roof, replacement of brickwork and removal of asbestos.
Trafford Council said it is working with the owner to ensure repairs are carried out after recent storm damage and says it “continues to encourage” the owner to ensure the building is properly utilised and adequately maintained.
The Church told i it takes restoration of the building “very seriously” and its project management firm is currently involved in a “full review” of the property and working with local structural engineers.
It said: “We are restoring all the exterior elements and refurbishing the existing historic interior components such as the decorative cornices and exposed brick.”
The former Windmill Hills nursing home
The Church of Scientology bought the Grade II-listed former Windmill Hills nursing home, which was originally built as a school in 1879 and also served as council offices, in 2007 for a reported £1.5m.
The Church said it has completed a programme of urgent works to prevent further deterioration of the historic fabric of the building.
In 2017, Northumbria Police said it was stepping up patrols in the area to tackle anti-social behaviour after a local pub landlord said needles has been found near the derelict site and people had been seen climbing through the windows.
New plans were submitted in 2019 to create a chapel, offices, conference rooms, exhibition space and café.
Gateshead MP Ian Mearns said they Church has “done nothing” with the site since it was bought. He said: “This is an organisation with significant funds. If they are going to do something, they need to get on and do it.”
The Church said the development of the site includes conversion with three new extensions to the building, replacing windows and reinstating historic features.