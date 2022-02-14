The Church of Scientology has been accused of allowing historic structures to deteriorate.

More than a dozen properties in the United Kingdom are owned by an Australian arm of the church founded by American science fiction author L Ron Hubbard.

The Church of Scientology has been accused of “blighting” British towns by purchasing historic buildings worth more than £6 million and letting them deteriorate for more than a decade.

The church owns more than a dozen properties in the UK, including several purchased by Hubbard at Saint Hill in East Grinstead, West Sussex, which was founded by American sci-fi author L Ron Hubbard and followed by celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

They are among 95,300 property titles identified as being owned by foreign entities, ranging from parking lots and industrial estates to luxury homes.

The church, which is estimated to be worth (dollar)2 billion, told me it is launching a “massive international program” to build new churches in major cities around the world, a move it calls “unrivaled in modern religious history.”

New Scientology churches have opened in London’s Blackfriars and Birmingham in recent years.

However, three properties – a former hotel in Plymouth with two ballrooms, a Grade II-listed former care home in Gateshead, and a Grade II-listed factory near Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium – have remained undeveloped, despite concerns that they are becoming increasingly derelict.

Last summer, Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard wrote to the church urging it to “either invest in or sell” the former Royal Fleet Club Hotel in Devonport, which was becoming a magnet for fly-tippers, while Trafford Council says it is working with the church to ensure repairs are made to the former Duckworth’s essence factory in Stretford, which was damaged in recent storms.

Local communities “deserve better,” according to Mr. Pollard.

“The Church of Scientology is a custodian for an extremely important building in our Plymouth community,” he said.

They’re letting it rot on purpose, so I challenged them to either use it or sell it.

“After my intervention, they cleaned up the exterior, removed fly-tipping, and secured the building, but we need a proper plan to restore it; otherwise, they’re just an absent landlord bankrolling assets in the hope of better times and more cash in the future.”

Gateshead is a town in the North East of England.

