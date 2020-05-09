The Community Cast Gathers For A Sit Down Live To Talk About Social Distancing And More To Fund COVID-19 Charities

Hit TV series Community is bringing the gang back once again for a table read to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The cast of Community is happy to assist in this time of need by coming together once again. They will be talking about social distancing as well as doing some Q&A to help raise funds for COVID-19, which was first reported by Variety. Almost all of the main cast of the hit tv series will be participating, which will be aired on Monday, May 19, at 5 PM EST on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page. The cast present will be Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Allison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover, and creator Dan Harmon.

To think that Glover would come back despite him leaving in the middle of season five shows that unity is more important now than old feuds is a tribute to how serious they all are and believing in a cause that is.

If you’re planning to ask some questions for the Q&A session on social media, all you have to do is ask away and make sure to add #AskCommunity hashtag and tagging @CommunityTV.

For the stream itself, the cast of Community is asking people to donate to two charities, namely José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both charities help out COVID-19 relief efforts by being able to provide food for the soul as well as meals for the first responders, vulnerable communities, and much more. You can be able to donate or know more about how to donate on clicking on this link.

This is the latest of a stream of actors who are doing their part in raising funds for the fight against COVID-19 and donating to charities that focus on helping frontliners. NBC also aired a half-hour special of Parks and Recreation last April 30 for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Let's not forget as well what the World Health Organization and Global Citizen who wasted the One World: Together at Home concert. The concert included many big names in the music industry like Lizzo, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and so many more artists last April 18. We even wrote here at Techtimes regarding Andy Serkis' take on helping out COVID-19 relief efforts by doing a 12-hour run of reading the book, The Hobbit in which he reprised his role as the iconic Smeagol/Gollum. Serkis even dubbed it as the "Hobbitathon," which is still ongoing during this time of writing. So better catch it now while he's still reading and join the Community in supporting the people who are fighting COVID-19 in your own particular way.