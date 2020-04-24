The Complete 2020 AWS Certification Training Bundle

11 SHARES Share Tweet

The introduction of new technology or infrastructure brings a new scope of work in the IT world. But we forget that along with the scope of work it brings. It brings new challenges. For example, if someone is associated with the company as a system architect, handling the physical infrastructure, security management, or data management becomes his/her responsibility. In such cases, if the company decides to move all the data on the cloud, then it becomes challenging for someone like a system architect to update his/her knowledge about new technology and adapt to the changes.

As said, a coin has two sides, knowing the negative side of the new technology; we need to check the positives as well. The invention of new technology brings new opportunities; we can improve our existing knowledge, update ourselves with the growing needs, and much more.

If you are a solution architect and familiar with the physical infrastructure used to store and manage data, then it’s time to update your knowledge about various cloud infrastructure. As days are passing, we see a growth in the usage of cloud infrastructure and a reduction in the usage of physical infrastructure.

There are several cloud infrastructure services available presently. Amongst the list of service providers, three giants, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, are at the top.

Amazon Web Services started its operations in 2006. As per one research, Amazon Web Services had 33% of the market shares in 2019, reaching the top of the list.

Microsoft Azure incited in 2010. They had 18% of the market share in 2019. Whereas, Google Cloud, introduced in 2013, had 8% of the market share.

As per one insider news, if Google fails to reach the top by 2024, it will be ending its cloud services. However, this is still not confirmed.

With an overall growth of 35% annually, Amazon Web Services shows a bright future going forward. While working as a solution architect, it will be a great chance and opportunity for you to upgrade your knowledge. Also, you are safeguarding your job indirectly.

But before learning any new technology, it is necessary for you to get an idea about technology. Why should Amazon Web Services be the best option for you as a solution architect to complete AWS Certification? What are the prerequisites before learning the technology? We have formulated a short explanation for all possible questions that you may come across.

First of all, the course we are talking about is AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Architect. All the answers formulated further will be w.r.t. AWS Cloud Architect.

● What is AWS Cloud Architect?

AWS Cloud Architect is a master’s program conducted by several service providers. It is a program developed to help you master your skills in the Amazon Web Services. The AWS training will help you become familiar with the architectural principles and services provides in AWS.

It takes you through multiple phases of work, like designing, developing, and deploying. It helps you understand how to create and use a fault-tolerant application on cloud infrastructure. Along with designing and deploying, you will get the awareness of how to implement AWS security and testing. You will get an idea of what Amazon S3 is and what is Cloud Formation.

When you learn new technology, there is an objective associated. Learning anything without intention does not carry any importance. Let us understand what our purpose will be to learn Amazon Web Services and how it will create an impact on our career.

● What are the main objectives of AWS training?

AWS Cloud Architect training will equip you with the master skills required to deploy a dynamically scalable, highly fault-tolerant, and most reliable applications. You will get training on how you can implement such applications on one of the top cloud infrastructure providers in the market presently, i.e., Amazon Web Services.

Every business presently needs someone who knows how to deploy applications on the cloud platform like AWS. You will learn AWS terminologies, concepts, benefits, practical training, and various deployment options to meet the business requirements.

AWS training will also help you to get an understanding of the Database Migration Service (DMS) of AWS. Also, how you can use AWS schema conversion tool, and various types of AWS DMS. These types include how to build, implement, and manage a fault-tolerant system on AWS. You also are trained on how to select the AWS service based on data, database, compute, and security service requirements.

Okay, so now you know what you learn during the AWS training. But what are the prerequisites that will help you to take AWS Cloud Architect training swiftly? Here is those couple of requirements.

● It would be best if you were interested in learning Amazon Web Services.

● You should adhere to the first prerequisite.

It is essential that you develop an attitude of learning new technology with interest. If you are not interested, then it will create a problem during training. So be careful!

● Who will all receive benefits from the AWS training?

We recommend that any professional who is interested in learning how to deploy highly scalable applications on the Amazon Web Services platform must take this training. However, we have a list of professionals who can create a better opportunity in their careers with the AWS Cloud Architect certificate.

– Solution Architects

– Programming geeks

– Cloud developers

– Cloud engineers

– DevOps professionals

There are several tools you are aware of, but while pursuing the Amazon Web Services Cloud Architect certification, you will have the task to learn the following mentioned tools.

1) Amazon EC2

2) Amazon ECS

3) App Services

4) AWS Lambda

5) Virtual Machines

6) Amazon DynamoDB

7) Amazon RDS

8) AWS CloudFormation

9) AWS CloudWatch

10) AWS IAM

11) AWS KMS

12) Amazon ELB

13) Amazon Route 53

14) Amazon EFS

15) Amazon Elastic Block Storage

16) Amazon S3

We know that you have heard these tools for the first time. But, you know what; it is quite interesting to learn each of these tools. It will help you to grow in your career in one way or another. It keeps you updated with the latest changes industries are bringing in with the growing competition. Get yourself ready for the race with AWS training!