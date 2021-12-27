The confidence indices in Turkey’s various sectors dropped in December.

In December, Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices dropped.

In comparison to last month, consumer confidence in services, retail trade, and construction has dipped.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the country’s statistical authority, confidence in key sectors in Turkey fell in December compared to the previous month.

With a monthly decline of 3.9 percent, the construction sector index led all sub-indices.

This was due to a drop in overall order books and total employment expectations for the next three months.

The results of the monthly survey are graded on a scale of 0-200.

When the value is above 100, sectoral confidence indices indicate an optimistic outlook; when the value is below 100, it indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The services confidence index fell 0.5 percent from November to 118.8 in December, as the business situation and demand turnover deteriorated over the previous three months.

The retail trade sector confidence index fell 0.4 percent in December from the previous month to 121.5, as both current stock volume and business activity-sales expectations for the next three months fell.