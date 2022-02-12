The cost of romantic nights in the UK has risen to nearly £90, putting a strain on Brits this Valentine’s Day.

The cost of romantic nights in the UK has risen to almost £90, putting a strain on Brits this Valentine’s Day.

According to statistics, lovers will spend £6.02 more on average than last year, with rose bouquets increasing by £2.17.

Steaks, cakes, and bottles of sparkling wine are all increasing in price.

Restaurants have warned that menus will be marked up as a result of wholesale price increases, so those opting for a slap-up meal will be stung as well.

As lovers prepare for skyrocketing energy bills and tax hikes in April, romance may already be deflated.

“Love may be in the air, but so is the financial security of so many couples,” said Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney.

Florists and wine sellers said last night that red tape is making it difficult for them to import from the EU.