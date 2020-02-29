the costly cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show

Barely installed, the stands of the 160 exhibitors at the Geneva International Motor Show are dismantled. Friday morning, the organizers of this world famous event announced its cancellation. “This is an injunction of the Federal Council of February 28, 2020 that all events involving more than 1,000 people are prohibited until March 15, 2020“In Switzerland, said Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva International Motor Show Foundation (GIMS) Foundation, at a press conference.

Asked about a setback just three days before the opening of the show, for journalists, Maurice Turrettini, corrects:It was not up to us to make the decision but to the health authorities. We expected it but nothing came from the authorities“. Neighboring Italy has become a hotbed for the spread of the virus. And the organizers know that a large number of Italian visitors go to Geneva to pet