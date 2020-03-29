The course fireworks on Wall Street run out of food in the end

On the US stock market, the indices go out of trading on Friday after a strong price advance during the week. Even in Europe, investors had returned to crisis mode due to profit taking and a certain amount of skepticism.

Traders also have to stay in their home office on the New York Stock Exchange. Kearney Ferguson / AP

The Dow Jones Industrial Index ended the week up 13%, though after a roller coaster ride. It had started weakly, continued with some record-breaking price gains on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and finally ended weakly again. In fact, before the weekend, investors were on the safe side given the enormous uncertainty surrounding the Corona crisis and took profits. Finally, the Dow closed trading at a discount of 4.1% to 21,637 points. The broad S&P 500 fell 3.4% to 2541 points and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost 3.9% to 7588 points.



Economic data are irrelevant at the moment

The publication of economic indicators such as the February data on consumer spending and private income of American citizens, inflation data or the fact that the number of unemployment claims has exploded during the week hardly play a role in the current environment. Firstly, given the special circumstances, they hardly reflect the actual development of the economy. Second, the information is overlaid by monetary and fiscal interventions. Thirdly, prices are also strongly influenced in the short term by market factors or interests of certain types of investors.

Strong price fluctuations Dow Jones Daily Changes in% -10-50510th24.02.202025.02.202002/26/202002/27/202028/02/202002.03.202003/03/202004.03.202005.03.202006.03.202009.03.202003/10/202011.03.202003/12/202013/03/2020March 16, 202003/17/202003/18/2020March 19, 2020March 20, 202023/03/202024.03.202025.03.202003/26/202003/27/2020

The day’s winners included the papers of various real estate companies, which should benefit from the central bank buying up securitized real estate loans. This means that their refinancing is secured, however questionable the business model may be. Apart from that, stocks from sectors that were considered defensive in times of crisis and recession were in demand, meaning that they are only partially sensitive to the economy. In particular, papers from the consumer goods, telecommunications or pharmaceuticals sector escaped the downward pull. Procter & Gamble, the consumer goods maker, was the largest of only two winners in the Dow, up 2.6%, Dollar General’s 4% broader market, General Mills’ 3.6% and stocks from Walmart turned into the loss zone after initial wins.

On the Nasdaq, Pepsico’s shares were able to maintain a slight plus, as did Ebay, Idexx Labs, Willis Tower Watson, Xcel Energy, Citrix Systems and Check Point Software. The latter two benefit from the massive use of teleworking and the corresponding investment needs. In contrast, the shares of airlines such as American Airlines, Delta and United lost again between 7 and 10n%. Shares in cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises were again particularly weak, falling after 19% and 15% respectively after recent recovery gains. They are suffering particularly badly from the virus crisis. That’s why Carnival also wants to raise up to $ 7 billion in new debt.

Still in the bear market Dow Jones Index, points (in thousands) 03/12/201003/27/202010th1520th25th30th1 1

Trump elected president

Boeing was the weakest value in the Dow with minus 10.3%. According to the American Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the group does not believe that it needs state aid. However, the shares have already made up some ground after their rapid price slump as a result of the virus crisis, albeit because of the prospect of government aid. After dropping to $ 89 nine days ago, they are currently trading at $ 162 again. At the same time, the recovery is put into perspective given that Boeing shares had cost more than $ 330 in mid-February. Apple and Microsoft shares lost 4.1% and Intel 5.7% in the leading index.

In the American bond market, trend-setting ten-year government bonds rose by 1 12/32 points to 107 16/32 points and returned at 0.705%. Meanwhile, the euro rose strongly and was trading at $ 1.1120 at the close on Wall Street. Obviously, tensions on the money and capital markets have subsided to such an extent that dollar refinancing is easier again, and in this sense the dollar is no longer as scarce as in the past three weeks. In addition, the massive rate cut, the renewed flood of money and the high volatility on Wall Street have ensured that the dollar hardly has a competitive advantage against the euro, while Europe as a whole has been characterized by a considerable current account surplus – at least so far.



SMI closes week with course declines

The Swiss stock market broke off the recovery movement of the past few days on Friday and closed in the red. Some investors would have wanted to realize the latest price gains before the weekend, it said on the market. The again increasing volatility index VSMI indicated a continuing nervousness.

A market analyst said that the fears about the economic consequences of the corona pandemic have increased again. The end of the crisis is still far away. The aid packages put together worldwide dampened the economic downturn, but they could not prevent it. A sustained recovery in stock prices ultimately depends on success in containing the virus worldwide, he warned.

Switzerland – still in the bear market Swiss Market Index, points (in thousands) 03/12/201003/27/2020Date68th10th

The Swiss Market Index (SMI) closed 2.3% lower at 8996 points. On a weekly basis, it rose by around 4.3% and made up more than 1,300 points from the low of two weeks ago. The broad Swiss Performance Index (SPI) fell 1.7% to 10956 points. 28 of the blue chips closed in the minus and two in the plus.

The biggest losers were the big bank stocks CS (minus 7.0%) and UBS (minus 4.0%), which had shown a strong recovery movement with the overall market in the past few days. Zurich (down 4.3%) was under pressure, while Swiss Life (down 1.8%) and Swiss Re (down 1.0%) declined more moderately.

LafargeHolcim also suffered heavy losses (minus 5.1%). The cement group overturned the outlook for the full year on Friday because it had become increasingly unrealistic due to the development of the corona pandemic. At the same time, the group announced a cost reduction program and cut back investments.



Cyclical company stocks under pressure

Other typical cyclical stocks were also under pressure, such as the luxury goods stocks Richemont (minus 4.0%) and Swatch (minus 3.9%). The shares of the industrial group ABB (minus 3.8%) and the recruiter Adecco (minus 4.3%) also fell sharply after the strong advances of the previous day.

SGS also closed significantly in the red (minus 3.2%). Deutsche Bank predicted an increasing influence of the corona crisis on the business of the testing company and lowered its recommendation to “hold” from the previous “buy”. According to the Berenberg analysts, the profit development at the logistics company Kuehne + Nagel (title minus 3.3%) is likely to come under “considerable stress”.

The shares of the food group Nestlé (minus 1.3%) fell less strongly than the overall market, as did the stocks of the pharmaceutical heavyweight Novartis (minus 1.2%). Competitor Roche shares (minus 0.3%) were temporarily up.

Greater volatility The euro is working to break out 03/27/201703/27/20201.051.101.151.201.25

In general, more defensive stocks held up better on Friday – such as the shares of Vifor Pharma (minus 1.6%). The titles of the telecom group Swisscom (+ 0.3%) and the hearing aid manufacturer Sonova (+ 0.8%) went off the market with slight profits.

Dufry’s duty-free provider dropped again on the broad market (minus 10.8%). The company is now one of the weakest on the market in terms of annual performance. On the downside, the stocks from Adval Tech (minus 2.3%), which had presented annual figures in the morning. Due to the Corona crisis, the automotive supplier has cut production at several locations and is not making a forecast for 2020.

Aevis (+ 3.0%) went out of the market according to figures. The hospital and hotel group decided not to pay a dividend due to the uncertain situation, but distributions are expected to resume in the coming year. Various analyst comments also made themselves felt. In various industry studies, Berenberg lowered the price targets for some industrial companies such as SFS Group (minus 4.8%) or Bucher (minus 3.8%), but also for the Sunrise telecommunications group (minus 2.7%).



DAX slumps again on Friday – profits on a weekly basis

Before the weekend, investors in the German stock market became more cautious again after the recent recovery from the corona crash. Investors avoided the risk on Friday, so the DAX closed 3.68% lower at 9632.52 points. The 10,000-point mark that the leading German index had left behind the previous day has now moved into the distance.

On a weekly basis, the DAX nonetheless rose by 7.88%. It is the biggest weekly gain since December 2011. The MDAX of medium-sized stocks fell on Friday by 3.77% to 20,618.22 points.

The virus crisis benefited again on the last trading day of the week. In the SDAX small cap index, Drägerwerk’s shares rose by a good 6%. The Lübeck-based company produces ventilation devices and protective equipment. The company sees a significantly increased demand here worldwide. The papers of the provider of remote maintenance and home office solutions Teamviewer rose by 1.7% among the best values ​​in the MDAX.

Only shares in the medical group Fresenius and the dialysis provider FMC recorded gains in the DAX. The shares rose by 1.2% and 0.4% respectively. At the end of the index, the shares of the plastics specialist Covestro fell by more than 8%.

Auto and financial stocks were also on the losing side. However, Norma Group’s shares in the SDAX small cap index rose 5.7% from the weak auto sector after a positive analyst vote. Analysis firm Pareto Securities sees the current crisis in the supply sector as a stable anchor in Norma shares. With comparatively high margins, the specialist for connection technology appears to be more robust in the crisis than other competitors, wrote the expert Tim Schuldt.

The real estate sector came under further pressure. Experts fear that a recession could end the boom in the housing market. Industry stocks such as Vonovia, Aroundtown and Instone fell by up to 9% in some cases. Shopping center operator Deutsche Euroshop suffered from the news that retailers in Germany are increasingly suspending rental payments. Its paper fell by 6.6%.

The Eurozone leading index EuroStoxx 50 lost 4.18% to 2728.65 points. The leading index in Paris lost more than 4% and that in London a good 5%. The current yield on the German bond market fell from minus 0.32% the previous day to minus 0.44%. The Rex index rose by 0.67% to 145.04 points. The Bund future gained 0.96% on 172.66 points.



Asia on the rock tip of Wall Street

On the leading Asian stock exchange in Tokyo, share prices rose on Friday after the losses the previous day. The Nikkei index for 225 leading stocks rose by 3.9% to the closing level of 19,389 points. The stock market barometer went out of trading at a discount of 4.5% on Thursday.

The stock exchange in Seoul also went up again. Following the gains on Wall Street, the leading index Kospi closed at 1718 points, 1.9% higher than on Thursday. In China, market activity was somewhat quieter: the CSI 300 with the 300 most important stocks on the Chinese mainland stock markets rose by 0.3% to 3710 points. In Hong Kong, late-night Hang Seng rose by around 0.6 percent.